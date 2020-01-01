Osinachi Ohale: Super Falcons defender signs for AS Roma

The Nigeria international has sealed her switch to the Serie A outfit following her departure from Spanish side Real Madrid

Osinachi Ohale has joined Women's League outfit AS on a one-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The international parted ways with Spanish side CD Tacon, now renamed , last month after the expiration of her contract with the Primera Iberdrola outfit.

On joining CD Tacon from Swedish side Vaxjo last September, she made 15 appearances, scoring twice for David Aznar's side before the Spanish league's coronavirus cancellation.

For her two goals, the first came in Tacon's 5-1 thrashing of Toni Payne's on January 4 and the second in a 4-3 win over rivals Madrid CFF in a local derby in the capital four weeks later.

Following her announcement, she becomes the latest Nigerian to join an Italian outfit and also the club’s third signing this summer after 's Paloma Lazaro and 's Rachele Baldi.

Reacting to her historic move, Ohale told the club website: “I chose Roma because of so many things; so many amazing things about the club, about this city and this country that interested me.

“I felt like it would be a great thing for me, to explore and to experience new things and a new challenge.”

At club level, the 28-year-old starred at Delta Queens and Rivers Angels in Nigeria before her first contract abroad with Houston Dash in the United States, and she later moved to for stints with Vittsjo and Vaxjo.

The defender, who has 26 international appearances for Nigeria, has won four African Women's Cup of Nations titles and featured at three Fifa Women's World Cups with the Super Falcons.

Having joined the Giallorosse, Ohale will hope to make a fine debut in Italy when Roma open their league campaign in September.