Osimhen in action as Lille edge Moses Simon’s Nantes

The Super Eagles stars were on parade for their respective clubs as the Great Danes secured a narrow win against the Canaries

Victor Osimhen and Moses Simon featured as defeated 1-0 in Sunday’s game at Stade de la Beaujoire.

Osimhen was handed a starting role in the encounter but did not make much success, however, his side managed to secure maximum points.

The Super Eagles striker struck two shots, with none hitting the target and had 40% successful pass rate but featured for the duration of the game.

His compatriot Simon was also on parade for the entirety of the match but his effort was not enough to save the Canaries from defeat.

Simon’s teammate and Mali international Kalifa Coulibaly was replaced in the 57th minute for Anthony Limbombe.

With the result, Lille maintain their fourth spot in the Ligue 1 standings with 46 points from 27 games while Nantes are 11th with 37 points from the same number of matches.

Osimhen, who has 13 league goals this campaign, will hope to add to the tally when his side take on while Nantes try Angers for size on March 7 and 8, respectively.