Oshoala bags brace as Barcelona destroy Valencia

The Super Falcons captain scored in each half as Jonatan Giraldez’s women continued their perfect start in the Primera Division

Asisat Oshoala was on target twice as Barcelona destroyed Valencia 8-0 in Saturday’s Primera Division encounter.

The striker was part of Nigeria’s team that took part in the recently concluded Aisha Buhari Cup – where the Super Falcons finished second to eventual champions South Africa.

Nonetheless, she shrugged off that disappointment to propel her team past Jose Lopez Bargues’ side at the Estadi Johan Cruyff.

With 24 minutes into the encounter, Oshoala deflected Enith Salon’s shot into the net as she tried to clear Anna Torroda’s back pass.

Three minutes later, captain Alexia Putellas doubled the hosts’ advantage, latching the ball past goalkeeper Torroda after a one-two exchange with Claudia Pina.

She completed her brace a minute later as she was teed up by Pina – who profited from horrendous defending by the visitors.

In the goal-laden first half, Putellas completed her hat-trick in the 31st minute after heading home a cross from Caroline Hansen.

The reigning Uefa Women's Champions League queens went into the half-time break with a five-goal lead courtesy of Mariona Caldentey who slotted home a rebound from Torroda’s saved effort.

Despite their massive lead, Barca continued to push for more goals in the second half with Oshoala getting her second goal of the afternoon a minute after the restart.

The former Liverpool and Arsenal player was well-positioned to poke home a cross from Patricia Guijarro, with Lieke Martens and Hansen completing the destruction.

Thanks to her goals against Valencia, Oshoala now boasts four goals in two matches in the 2021-22 campaign.

With this result, Jonatan Giraldez’s women lead the summit of the Spanish top-flight log having accrued nine points from three games played so far.

Having played a key role in the Spaniards’ European triumph, Oshoala believes her feat will inspire other young girls in Africa to chase their dreams.

"It is a great feeling and I can't really put my emotions into words because it has been a tough journey to get here,” she told BBC Sport Africa.

"I hope this will continue to inspire other young girls in Africa and motivate everyone around the world that you can achieve whatever you put your mind to and work hard for it."

The Super Falcon would be hoping to continue her fine scoring form when Barcelona travel to the Ciudad Deportiva del Villarreal for their next fixture against seventh-placed Villarreal on September 29.