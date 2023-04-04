Only TWO Chelsea regulars sent thank-you messages to Graham Potter after his sacking as dressing room divide becomes clearer

Just two Chelsea regulars posted farewell messages to Graham Potter on social media following his dismissal as Blues boss.

Coach sacked after 31 games in charge

Little reaction from inside the Blues camp

Premier League giants need a new boss

WHAT HAPPENED? Another managerial change is being implemented at Stamford Bridge, with former Brighton coach Graham Potter being relieved of his duties after just 31 games at the helm. There has been talk of dressing room divides opening up during a forgettable 2022-23 campaign in west London, with that point appearing to be highlighted by the fact that only Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella have broken ranks in thanking Potter for his efforts and wishing him well for the future.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chilwell posted “thank you gaffer”, accompanied by a picture of him hugging Potter after Chelsea’s Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund, while ex-Brighton full-back Cucurella said “best of luck for the future”.

WHAT NEXT? Noni Madueke and Armando Broja have also posted on social media, but are not yet established starters in Chelsea’s plans, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Denis Zakaria sparked controversy when ‘liking’ the Blues’ official post announcing Potter’s departure.