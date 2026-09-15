According to information from Sport1 the Colombian's performances in the still young season have caused "bewilderment". Diaz has mainly stood out for missing big chances.

Bayern's hierarchy were also said to be unhappy after the 0-0 draw against FC Schalke 04, although Diaz was not the only one to lack ruthlessness in front of goal against S04 keeper Loris Karius. In the narrow 2-1 win over SV Elversberg last Sunday, the left winger spurned another gilt-edged chance, which also drove team-mate Josip Stanisic up the wall.

At 1-1, Michael Olise picked out Diaz brilliantly in the opposition penalty area in the 67th minute before he first miscontrolled the ball slightly and then tried to prod it into the net with his heel. A first-time finish would probably have been the better option. Stanisic had apparently expected that too and, as TV cameras captured, had already thrown his arms up in celebration before Diaz's botched piece of skill. After the missed chance to restore the lead, anger was written all over his face before the Croatia international lashed out wildly.

Harry Kane, who was standing to Diaz's right and would probably only have had to tap into the empty net from a pass before the backheel attempt, was not particularly impressed either. The Englishman made that abundantly clear to his attacking team-mate afterwards before scoring the 2-1 himself five minutes later with a shot on the turn.

FC Bayern: How many big chances has Luis Diaz already missed?

For Diaz, according to statistics portal FotMob, it was already his sixth big chance missed in three Bundesliga appearances. In the Champions League (Bödo/Glimt) and in the DFB Cup (VfL Osnabrück), his name could, if not should, also have appeared on the scoresheet. His only goal of the season so far came in the opening match against VfB Stuttgart to make the final score 5-1, after he had already passed up two gilt-edged chances beforehand.

Back in his debut season after joining from Liverpool, he at times earned a reputation as a serial chance-misser, before Diaz flicked the switch and developed into one of Europe's most dangerous attackers with 26 goals and 23 assists. Given his outstanding return across almost the entire campaign, board member for sport Max Eberl was optimistic after the Elversberg game that Diaz will soon be able to flick the switch again.

"Should I, as a former defender who never scored a goal (no goals in 104 top-flight and 111 second-division matches for Bochum, Fürth and Gladbach; editor's note), tell Lucho Diaz how he should score a goal better? Lucho doesn't have the momentum at the moment," said Eberl, stressing: "We missed several chances today. At some point his drought will end again too."