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Abdelmawgood Samir

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One step separates the Egypt star from a new European move

Transfers
H. Hassan
Real Oviedo
Celtic
Egypt
LaLiga
Premiership
Egypt
Spain
Scotland

Will it happen?

Celtic are stepping up their pursuit of Egypt international Haitham Hassan from Spain's Real Oviedo. The Scottish champions want the Pharaohs' shining star signed and sealed before the summer window shuts.

Sky Sports reported through its official website on Sunday that talks between the two clubs remain live, with no final agreement reached. The Scottish side are desperate to land the Egyptian winger, who stole the spotlight with a string of impressive displays for his country at the latest World Cup.

World Cup glitter

The 24-year-old lit up the tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, helping Egypt reach the round of 16 for the first time in their history. Those performances put him on the radar of several major European clubs.

Timing works in Celtic's favour. Hassan's contract with Oviedo expires at the end of next season, handing the Scottish side a strong bargaining chip. Oviedo's relegation to the second division makes his exit all but certain, with the player desperate to keep competing at the highest level.

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