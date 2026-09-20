Feyenoord made a huge impression on Sunday afternoon by sweeping FC Utrecht aside 5-0, but according to Kees Kwakman there was one person who was completely out of tune for the Rotterdam side.

By half-time, the Rotterdam side had all but wrapped up the game at De Kuip. Anis Hadj Moussa scored twice and Nacho Ferri was also on target, sending Feyenoord into the dressing room with a comfortable 3-0 lead.

After the break, though, Utrecht had a huge chance to pull one back. Feyenoord goalkeeper Tjark Ernst only got half a touch on a low cross from the byline by Niklas Vesterlund, after which Dani de Wit suddenly had a big chance, but Tsuyoshi Watanabe just managed to throw himself in front of the shot.

Soon after, it nearly went wrong again for the Feyenoord goalkeeper. Ernst spilled a dangerous rebound from a not particularly convincing shot by De Wit, leaving Yoann Cathline close to a Utrecht goal.

Kwakman watched the goalkeeper's display in amazement. "That Feyenoord keeper, blimey... He sometimes makes easy balls look very difficult," said the former footballer in ESPN's studio.

In Kwakman's view, Ernst made far more of the save than was necessary in that second situation. "Then you think: that was quite a tough save. But when you look at it, you think: surely you could have held that as well."

For the analyst, Feyenoord got away with it twice there without conceding, even if it did nothing to change the overall balance at De Kuip. "Feyenoord get away with it twice there without conceding, but that was it from Utrecht. That is of course simply far too little from them," said Kwakman, who stressed that the visitors did not even have a single touch of the ball in the Rotterdam penalty area before half-time.