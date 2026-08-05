Al Ahly and Egypt defender Yasser Ibrahim faces a summer of uncertainty. A tempting offer from Saudi Arabia has landed on his table, yet the Red club are determined to keep him.

According to media personality Ahmed Shobeir, Al-Shabab have tabled a serious bid for Ibrahim, dangling a salary three to four times what he currently earns at Al Ahly. That offer has left the player wrestling with his future as contract renewal talks drag on.

Speaking on his On Sport radio programme, Shobeir insisted Al-Shabab's interest is genuine. "The player now has one eye on heaven and one eye on hell," he said, capturing Ibrahim's dilemma between staying put and chasing a fresh challenge in Saudi Arabia.

Al Ahly had lined up a meeting with Ibrahim alongside Emam Ashour, Mostafa Shobeir and Mohamed Hany to thrash out their renewals, Shobeir explained. A cancelled training session forced them to push the talks back.

The Al Ahly hierarchy remain adamant about holding on to every one of their players, he added, and want the renewals wrapped up as soon as possible. Nothing is done, though, until the contracts are signed.

Shobeir also revealed that Ibrahim is working on Al Ahly officials to let him leave, using Al-Shabab's huge financial offer as leverage. The Red management, meanwhile, press on with negotiations aimed at improving his terms and tying him down for a further two seasons.

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