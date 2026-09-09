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Liverpool FC v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport
Loai Mohamed

Translated by

On video: what has never happened before: Liverpool turn the tables on Atletico in a thrilling match

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid
Liverpool
Atletico Madrid
Champions League
England
Spain

A historic defeat for the Spanish giant

Liverpool turned a one-goal deficit into a precious 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid at Anfield, one of the standout fixtures of the opening round of the Champions League league phase.

Thrilling for most of its duration, the match saw the two sides trade control and attacking threat across both halves.

The Reds claimed a fourth straight win over Atletico in the Champions League, underlining their superiority over the Spanish side.

Opta note that Atletico have now lost four consecutive matches against a single opponent in the competition for the first time in their history.

Llorente scores with speciality

Both sides began at pace. Inside the opening quarter of an hour, Marcos Llorente put Atletico ahead with his customary goal, his fifth at Anfield in the Champions League.

Premier League
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
Fulham crest
Fulham
FUL
LaLiga
Real Sociedad crest
Real Sociedad
RSO
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM

A well-taken strike settled it, Llorente finishing after a superb through ball from Julian Alvarez.

Roared on by their supporters, Liverpool pressed hard for an equaliser. They found it six minutes before the break.

The hosts pounced on defensive confusion from Atletico. New arrival Ronald Araujo flicked the ball with his heel to Dominik Szoboszlai, who fired low into the far right corner past the giant Jan Oblak.

Liverpool come back

Liverpool came out for the second half with striking attacking pressure. Mac Allister then unleashed a surprise rocket from outside the box, beyond Oblak's reach, for their second in the 50th minute.

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