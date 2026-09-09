Paris Saint-Germain served notice that they mean business in the Champions League. On a night at their own stadium, the French capital's finest put on a footballing exhibition, thrashing Slovan Bratislava 6-1 in a one-sided rout that laid bare the gulf between the two sides.

A game that looked settled on paper became a goalscoring festival bearing the signature of a dazzling duo. Ousmane Dembélé led the first half with a brace and an assist. Ferran Torres then took over after the break, finishing off the visitors with a historic hat-trick and sending a strong message to Paris's rivals across the continent.

The first half: Dembélé dazzles and Torres confirms superiority

Paris came flying out with sweeping attacking force, seizing total control from the opening moments. Dembélé struck first in the 16th minute, pouncing on a rebound from a corner and lashing it superbly with his left foot from inside the box into the bottom right corner.

The same man doubled the lead in the 22nd minute, glancing a well-placed header home from close range into the left corner to stamp himself as the undisputed star of the half. Torres capped the festival in the 30th minute, finishing from close range inside the area after a cross from Dembélé himself.

Three goals hardly told the whole story. The scoreline could have been far heavier as Paris squandered a string of clear chances, most notably powerful strikes from Achraf Hakimi, Warren Zaïre-Emery and Magnes Akliouche, plus dangerous efforts from Dembélé and Torres that Dominik Takáč brilliantly denied or that flashed just wide. Nuno Mendes rattled the right post.

Slovan Bratislava, by contrast, offered only timid spells through Sulejman Camara and Tigran Barseghyan, but they posed no real danger to Matvey Safonov's goal beyond a few shots dealt with easily. An early injury forced their hand too, Kenan Bayrić limping off for Sohmko Camara, in a half that confirmed Paris were ready to settle the tie early.

An attacking second half: Torres signs off with a hat-trick

Paris kept the pressure on after the break, giving their guests no chance to breathe and stretching the lead to 5-1. Torres lit up the night as the Parisians delivered a lesson in control and attacking effectiveness.

The fiery start came quickly. Torres reopened the scoring in the 46th minute with a rocket of a strike off his right foot from outside the box that nestled in the bottom right corner, teed up by Akliouche.

Back he came to confirm his brilliance in the 56th minute, tucking away his third of the match and second of the half from inside the area after a well-worked Dembélé cross off a corner. A minute later Slovan pulled one back, Sulejman Camara drilling a consolation into the top right corner (57).

Both managers rang the changes to freshen up their ranks. Paris brought on Lucas Digne, Micah Godts, Senny Mayulu, Lucas Hernández and Beraldo, while Slovan turned to Alen Mustafić, Nino Marcelli, Artur Gajdoš and Alexi Marouš. Yet control stayed entirely with the hosts, and the half saw more efforts brilliantly denied by Takáč.

Going forward, Slovan surfaced only at widely spaced intervals through timid efforts from Sulejman Camara, one of which found the net and another that cleared the bar. Tension gripped their display, with César Blackman booked after a violent challenge. The second half ended with sweeping superiority for Paris Saint-Germain, who confirmed their class and sent a pointed message to their European rivals.

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Before the final whistle, Paris refused to leave without a sixth. Up stepped Fabián Ruiz in the 88th minute to deliver the coup de grâce, gathering the ball confidently inside the box and firing superbly into the net. His goal completed the rout and closed the festival at 6-1.