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Goal.com
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FBL-EUR-C3-FERENCVAROS-TRABZONSPORAFP
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

On video: Salah endures a catastrophic European night with Trabzon

Ferencvaros vs Trabzonspor
Ferencvaros
Trabzonspor
Europa League Qualification
M. Salah
Hungary
Türkiye
Egypt

Egyptian star Mohamed Salah endured a miserable European night with his new club, Turkey's Trabzonspor, who slipped to a 4-0 defeat against Hungary's Ferencvaros in the second leg of the Europa League qualifying rounds.

Trabzonspor had already lost the first leg 1-0 at home. That left them beaten 5-0 on aggregate and out of the Europa League.

Salah started in Budapest at the Groupama Arena but never got going, and he trudged off in the 64th minute.

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NB I
Puskas FC Academy crest
Puskas FC Academy
PUA
Ferencvaros crest
Ferencvaros
FTC
Super Lig
Amed Sportif crest
Amed Sportif
AMS
Trabzonspor crest
Trabzonspor
TRS

Discipline made a tough task impossible. Ruslan Malinovskyi saw red in the 13th minute, and Sydney Lopez Cabral followed him off in the 57th, leaving the Turkish side down to nine men.

Callum O'Dowda opened the scoring for the hosts in the 19th minute, before Marius Corbu doubled the lead in the 54th.

A penalty in the 59th minute made it three, Yusuf Bamidele slotting it home, and Krisztian Lisztes completed the rout in the 86th minute.

Trabzonspor now drop into the UEFA Europa Conference League.

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