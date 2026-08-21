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Goal.com
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imago-sport-1081487923.jpgAnadolu Agency
Loai Mohamed

Translated by

On video: Mourinho ignites a contest between journalists: we'll see who has stronger sources

J. Mourinho
Espanyol vs Real Madrid
Espanyol
Real Madrid
LaLiga
Portugal
Spain

The Portuguese returns with his exceptional statements

José Mourinho, the Real Madrid manager, set the journalists at his first press conference a little challenge on his return to the Royal club for a second spell.

Real Madrid open their season against Espanyol tomorrow, Saturday, in the second round of the Spanish league. Their first-round match against Real Sociedad was postponed.

This is the Portuguese coach's first official game of his second stint with the Royal club, following a summer of preparatory fixtures.

One journalist asked whether Mourinho had settled on his starting XI against Espanyol, and whether he had told any players where they stood.

His answer took the room by surprise. Laughing, and according to the newspaper "AS", he said: "We will see which of you has stronger sources to obtain the line-up before it is announced."

LaLiga
Espanyol crest
Espanyol
ESP
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA

"The players already know who will play tomorrow," he added. "I am not the kind of coach who hides information."

He went on: "I will not reveal the line-up myself, but perhaps in a few hours you will be able to get the information."

Beyond the team news, Mourinho fielded a host of other questions in his first official press conference.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth on the Kooora forums

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