Nottingham Forest snatched a 2-2 draw at Anfield today, Saturday, in the second round of the Premier League, leaving Liverpool still hunting their first win of the season. The Reds had opened with a draw by the same scoreline against Newcastle.

Dan Ndoye put Forest ahead on 24 minutes, pouncing on a swift counter-attack and lashing a superb finish into the far corner past Alisson Becker.

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Andoni Iraola's players pushed for a leveller before the break. Florian Wirtz found the net on 32 minutes, only for the flag to go up for offside.

Alexander Isak dragged the hosts level on the hour. The Swedish striker latched onto a cross from Dutchman Cody Gakpo and buried it.

Morgan Gibbs-White restored Forest's lead from the penalty spot on 70 minutes. Liverpool refused to fold, and Victor Munoz hauled them back to 2-2 with a thunderous strike that clattered the crossbar before dropping into the visitors' net.

It marked Munoz's first Premier League start in a Liverpool shirt.

The result nudges the Reds to two points and tenth place for now, while Forest grab their first point of the campaign to sit 12th, with the rest of the round still to play.

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