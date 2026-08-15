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FC Bayern München v RB Leipzig - Telekom CupGetty Images Sport
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen

Translated by

On video: Bayern Munich beat Leipzig, and Al-Sibari makes his first mark

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig
Bayern Munich
RB Leipzig
Club Friendlies
I. Saibari
J. Musiala
Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich
Borussia Dortmund
Super Cup
Germany
Morocco

The Moroccan star did not wait long

Bayern Munich beat fellow German side Leipzig 3-1 on Saturday at the Allianz Arena, with both clubs sharpening up for the new season.

Colombia's Luis Diaz opened the scoring for Bayern on 14 minutes, and the Bavarians took that slender lead into the break.

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Bryan Gruda hauled Leipzig level in the 52nd minute. Five minutes later, Nathaniel Brown restored Bayern's advantage, pouncing on a fine pass from Aleksandar Pavlovic.

Super Cup
Borussia Dortmund crest
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB

Moroccan star Ismael Saibari then made his Bayern debut on 71 minutes, coming off the bench for Tom Bischof after his summer switch from Eindhoven in the Netherlands.

Barely 10 minutes later, Saibari left his first mark on the game, teeing up the third for fellow substitute Jamal Musiala. The playmaker's night was short-lived, though. He fainted and left the field in the 86th minute, with young Senegalese player Bara Ndiaye taking his place.

Next up for Bayern is the domestic Super Cup against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, before they open their Bundesliga campaign against Stuttgart on 28 August.


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