Ismael Saibari came off the bench in the 61st minute and left the Allianz Arena with two assists to his name, as Bayern Munich thrashed visitors Stuttgart 5-1 on Friday evening to kick off the Bundesliga campaign.

Belgian coach Vincent Kompany introduced the Morocco international in place of Nathaniel Brown, changing the tempo of the Bavarian side in the second half.

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The 82nd minute brought his first moment. Saibari burst into the box and shook off a Stuttgart defender with a superb piece of dribbling, then chose to pass rather than shoot. His cross found Aleksandar Pavlovic, who tapped home from close range for Bayern's fourth.

He turned provider again for the fifth in the 90+2 minute. Collecting the ball from Tom Bischof after an interception in Stuttgart's half, Saibari slipped it to Luis Diaz, who was through on goal and fired into the left corner to complete the hosts' five-goal haul.

The Moroccan star had also come on as a substitute on his Bayern debut last Saturday, when the giants beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in the German Super Cup.

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