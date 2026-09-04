Zamalek edged AS Port of Djibouti 2-1 on Friday in the first leg of the CAF Champions League preliminary round at Cairo Stadium.

Shikabala Banza opened the scoring in the sixth minute with a moment of individual brilliance. The Angolan burst into the box from the left and whipped in a cross, and when the goalkeeper flapped at his attempted clearance, the ball dropped to Mohamed Shehata, who tapped into an empty net.



The second arrived in the 36th minute. Ahmed Abdel Rahim swung in a corner from the right and Banza rose to meet it, glancing his header into the left corner.

AS Port's reply came courtesy of a costly Ahmed Khedri mistake. Mahdi Hussein Mahabi pounced on the loose pass, intercepted, and drilled it past Mohamed Sobhi.

The two sides meet again on 12 September, once more in Egypt.



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