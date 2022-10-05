Omonia Nicosia vs Manchester United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch and stream Man Utd against Omonia Nicosia on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India

Manchester United have to cover up for the derby embarrassment when they take on Omonia Nicosia in a 2022-23 Europa League contest on Thursday. The Red Devils suffered a 6-3 defeat at the hands of Manchester City over the weekend.

The Cypriot side are bottom of Group E after defeats against Sheriff and Real Sociedad while Erik ten Hag's men have three points to show as they recovered from a 1-0 home defeat to Sociedad with a 2-0 win in Moldova.

With just one victory in their last 26 games in European club finals, Neil Lennon will look for inspiration from his side's two domestic wins on the trot where they scored six and conceded none and will be looking to exploit any weakness the English side may show.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Omonia Nicosia vs Man Utd date & kick-off time

Game: Omonia Nicosia vs Manchester United Date: October 6, 2022 Kick-off: 12:45pm ET / 5:45pm BST / 10:15pm IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Omonia vs Man Utd on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on CBS Sports and stream on Paramount+.

In the UK, BT Sport 1 is showing the game between Omonia Nicosia and Manchester United on TV, with a live stream available through the BT Player.

Fans in India can catch Omonia Nicosia vs Manchester United on the Sony Sports Network, with streaming services on SonyLIV.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. CBS Sports fuboTV, Paramount+ UK BT Sport 1 BT Sport website/app India Sony Ten 2 SD & HD SonyLIV

Omonia Nicosia squad & team news

Midfielder Moreto Cassama missed the two Cypriot First Division games following his injury in the Sociedad loss and remains a doubt for Thursday. Hector Yuste had also picked a knock in the same game but made it to the bench over the weekend.

The XI is expected to be more or less the same with Fotis Papoulis in the number 10, with Karim Ansarifard and Bruno Felipe in attack.

Omonia Nicosia possible XI: Fabiano; Miletic, Yuste, Panagiotou; Matthews, Charalampous, Papoulis, Dikserand, Lecjaks; Ansarifard, Bruno

Position Players Goalkeepers Fabiano, Uzoho, Panagi Defenders Miletic, Lang, Panagiotou, Yuste, Venizelou, Kaiafas, Lecjaks, Kitsos, Matthews, Psaltis, Kyriakidis Midfielders Bachirou, Kousoulos, Cassama, Diskerud, Charalampous, Bezus, Papapoulis, Bruno, Zachariou, Barker, Loizou, Savva Forwards Ansarifard, Kakoullis, Matavz, Hooper

Manchester United squad and team news

Raphael Varane hurt his ankle in the derby defeat and may miss the tie on precautionary grounds, even as Harry Maguire continues to recover from his hamstring strain, while Martin Dubravka and Donny van de Beek are both doubtful.

More interestingly, however, is Cristiano Ronaldo's position at the club after being keep out of the Manchester derby by Ten Hag allegedly out of "respect". As such, Anthony Martial may start up front.

Manchester United possible XI: De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Elanga; Martial