The legendary Egyptian composer and pianist Omar Khairat is set to return to Abu Dhabi for a monumental performance at the iconic Etihad Arena on Yas Island.

Known for his masterful ability to blend Western classical structures with the rich, emotional phrasing of Arabic music, Khairat remains one of the most influential figures in the Middle Eastern music scene. Fans can expect an evening of timeless melodies, featuring his world-renowned orchestral arrangements that have defined Arabic cinema and television for decades.

At GOAL, we have broken down everything you need to know about pricing, venue logistics, and official booking links.

When is Omar Khairat in Abu Dhabi?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets Saturday, 20 June 2026 | 20:00 Omar Khairat Live in Abu Dhabi Etihad Arena, Yas Island Tickets

Where to buy Omar Khairat tickets?

To ensure a frictionless and guaranteed entry, fans should only purchase through official channels.

The primary ticket provider for this event is Platinumlist, which offers a secure platform for mobile tickets.

These digital tickets are delivered directly to your device, ensuring you don't have to worry about physical delivery or printing.

How much are Omar Khairat tickets?

The pricing for this event has been structured to accommodate both casual listeners and dedicated fans seeking a luxury experience. For those looking for the best value, the Silver category offers the cheapest tickets, making this world-class performance accessible to a wider audience.

Silver (Value Entry): AED 199.00

AED 199.00 Gold: AED 249.00

AED 249.00 Pearl Floor: AED 299.00

AED 299.00 Platinum: AED 349.00

AED 349.00 Diamond Floor: AED 449.00

AED 449.00 Royal Floor (Premium): AED 749.00

Focusing on the cheapest ticket as the major selling point, the AED 199 Silver tickets are expected to sell out first. They offer an incredible opportunity to experience the acoustics of Etihad Arena at a very competitive price point. For fans seeking a more intimate view of the orchestra and the piano, the Royal Floor seats provide the ultimate vantage point.

Everything you need to know about Etihad Arena

Etihad Arena is the UAE's landmark indoor entertainment venue, located in the vibrant Yas Bay Waterfront district on Yas Island. It is widely regarded as one of the best arenas in the world for acoustics, making it the perfect setting for a full orchestral performance by Omar Khairat. The venue is fully air-conditioned, providing a comfortable escape from the June heat.