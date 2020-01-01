'Ole's Man Utd honeymoon is over' - Solskjaer has to win a trophy this season, says Keane

Manchester United haven't won a trophy since 2017 and that long wait is starting to increase the pressure at Old Trafford

legend Roy Keane says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to win a trophy this season, with frustration already mounting at Old Trafford after a poor start to the season.

The 2020-21 season will be Solskjaer’s third at the club, having taken charge midway through 2018-19.

Man Utd have finished both of the last two seasons with 66 points in the Premier League, and haven’t won a trophy since lifting the and EFL Cup under Jose Mourinho in 2017.

Beaten 3-1 at home by Crystal Palace on the opening day before snatching a controversial win away at a dominant Brighton side, United are desperate for some momentum and Keane thinks it is high time his old side lift another title

"I think the remit will be different for Ole this year," Keane said on Sky Sports. "Last year they would have been saying, 'If you can get in the top four'... I know he got to three semi-finals but it will be higher this year.

"I think Ole will probably have to get his hands on a trophy. The honeymoon period is certainly over for Ole.

"The pressure starts to mount now, particularly with performances like they have had over the last week or so."

United have pursued winger Jadon Sancho for much of the summer transfer window, but the side reportedly remain adamant that he won’t leave as their deadline for a deal has long since passed.

However, there is little consensus among pundits as to what Solskjaer’s priority in the transfer window should be.

Rio Ferdinand called Sancho a ‘generational talent’, but said United need to focus on shoring up their back line with a new central defender instead.

However, Solskjaer seemed to rule out a defensive addition, saying he believes he has enough depth at centre-back already.

Former defender Rafael, meanwhile, defended Solskjaer’s cautious transfer policy, arguing he is simply trying to do what is best for the club.

United will return to the south coast on Wednesday, hoping to take a step closer to a piece of silverware as they face again, this time in the last 16 of the .

Their spell of fixtures after that game could be a defining one in their season, with Premier League games against , Newcastle, , Arsenal and in the next six weeks.