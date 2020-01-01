Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises Mason Greenwood and predicts more to come from the teenager

The teenage striker scored as Manchester United beat Brighton in Premier League and his manager was effusive about the forward

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Mason Greenwood can get even better, after the teenager impressed as beat in the Premier League.

The 18-year-old scored United’s opener at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday night and assisted their third as Solskjaer’s side took their unbeaten run to 15 in all competitions.

The Norwegian thinks there is still more to come from the teenager who has scored 13 goals in all competitions this season.

“He’s getting better. You can see clearly that he’s maturing and improving, he’s only 18 still so we will see more from him,” Solskjaer said.

“I’ve said it throughout the year that as long as we can get him faced up in and around the box he’ll create chances for us but in this game his hold-up play and his link-up play and general movement was fantastic as well.

“It’s great when he can go inside and outside, both to his left and right. He’s a special talent, a special kid that we are going to look after, try to develop into a top top player. He’s doing well now but he is still young and has things to learn. He knows that but we have a special talent there we have to nurture.”

Greenwood was just one of the positives in a dominant performance from United in Brighton. Bruno Fernandes scored a brace and the team kept another clean sheet as every player impressed against Graham Potter’s side.

The win means United have closed the gap on fourth placed to two points and after such a controlling performance, Solskjaer was asked if United are on the path to something special.

“We’re too far to be on the road to something special because special for this club is not where we are,” Solskjaer replied.

“But the team is improving, we’re in with a shout for the next year and we still have the and to play and the team is improving, the players are coming back and the style is better.

"We can play against different types of teams now, we know we have pace on the counter and when the space is there, we have more players and we are better at dominating teams.

“It’s been good since the restart, everyone has worked really hard over the restart and we agreed before the lockdown what we were going to do and everyone was true to their word and came back fitter and stronger and we are ready to keep pushing on and challenging the teams in front of us.”