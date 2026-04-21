How to get Oklahoma City Thunder vs Phoenix Suns NBA tickets: NBA Playoffs, prices & more

The Oklahoma City Thunder hold a dominant 1-0 series lead as they prepare to host the Phoenix Suns for Game 2 at the Paycom Center on Wednesday, April 22, 2026. After a 35-point blowout in the series opener, the top-seeded Thunder are looking to protect home court once more before the series shifts to Arizona.





This 1-seed vs. 8-seed matchup in the Western Conference First Round features the league's best record against a resilient Suns squad that fought through the Play-In Tournament. The Thunder finished the regular season with a league-best 64-18 record, while Phoenix secured the 8th spot (45-37) after defeating the Warriors in a do-or-die play-in game.





GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Game 2 and beyond, including where to buy them and current market pricing.

How much do Suns vs. Thunder Playoff tickets cost?

Following the Thunder's massive Game 1 victory, ticket demand in Oklahoma City remains at an all-time high as fans flock to see the reigning champions. However, prices for this matchup remain some of the most accessible for a 1-seed opener.

Game 2 (Oklahoma City): Secondary market prices on platforms like SeatGeek and Vivid Seats currently show "get-in" prices starting around $88 . Mid-level seating in the 100-level is generally trending between $220 and $380 .

Game 3 (Phoenix): As the series heads to the newly renamed Mortgage Matchup Center (formerly Footprint Center) for Game 3, entry-level seats are currently listed as low as $87 , making it one of the most affordable playoff venues in the West this week.

Courtside Seats: Premium floor seats at the Paycom Center for Game 2 are currently listed upwards of $1,100 , while some "VIP Courtside" options are clearing $2,800 .

Factors that influence cost include:

The "SGA" Factor: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s MVP-caliber season has driven massive national interest. His ability to control the game is the primary draw for fans in OKC.

Suns Injury Woes: With multiple key Suns players in "soft boots" or dealing with calf issues, the perceived lack of competitiveness in the series has kept get-in prices lower than high-stakes matchups like Knicks-Hawks.





Oklahoma City Thunder vs Phoenix Suns tip-off time





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OKC - Form All Oklahoma City Thunder 119 - 84 Phoenix Suns W

Oklahoma City Thunder 103 - 135 Phoenix Suns L

Denver Nuggets 127 - 107 Oklahoma City Thunder L

LA Clippers 110 - 128 Oklahoma City Thunder W

LA Lakers 87 - 123 Oklahoma City Thunder W PHX - Form All Oklahoma City Thunder 119 - 84 Phoenix Suns L

Phoenix Suns 111 - 96 Golden State Warriors W

Phoenix Suns 110 - 114 Portland Trail Blazers L

Oklahoma City Thunder 103 - 135 Phoenix Suns W

LA Lakers 101 - 73 Phoenix Suns L

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