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How to get Oklahoma City Thunder vs Phoenix Suns NBA tickets: NBA Playoffs, prices & more

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Including ticket prices for Thunder vs Suns, where to buy & more

The Oklahoma City Thunder hold a dominant 1-0 series lead as they prepare to host the Phoenix Suns for Game 2 at the Paycom Center on Wednesday, April 22, 2026. After a 35-point blowout in the series opener, the top-seeded Thunder are looking to protect home court once more before the series shifts to Arizona.


This 1-seed vs. 8-seed matchup in the Western Conference First Round features the league's best record against a resilient Suns squad that fought through the Play-In Tournament. The Thunder finished the regular season with a league-best 64-18 record, while Phoenix secured the 8th spot (45-37) after defeating the Warriors in a do-or-die play-in game.


GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Game 2 and beyond, including where to buy them and current market pricing.

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How much do Suns vs. Thunder Playoff tickets cost?

Following the Thunder's massive Game 1 victory, ticket demand in Oklahoma City remains at an all-time high as fans flock to see the reigning champions. However, prices for this matchup remain some of the most accessible for a 1-seed opener.

  • Game 2 (Oklahoma City): Secondary market prices on platforms like SeatGeek and Vivid Seats currently show "get-in" prices starting around $88. Mid-level seating in the 100-level is generally trending between $220 and $380.
  • Game 3 (Phoenix): As the series heads to the newly renamed Mortgage Matchup Center (formerly Footprint Center) for Game 3, entry-level seats are currently listed as low as $87, making it one of the most affordable playoff venues in the West this week.
  • Courtside Seats: Premium floor seats at the Paycom Center for Game 2 are currently listed upwards of $1,100, while some "VIP Courtside" options are clearing $2,800.

Factors that influence cost include:

  • The "SGA" Factor: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s MVP-caliber season has driven massive national interest. His ability to control the game is the primary draw for fans in OKC.
  • Suns Injury Woes: With multiple key Suns players in "soft boots" or dealing with calf issues, the perceived lack of competitiveness in the series has kept get-in prices lower than high-stakes matchups like Knicks-Hawks.
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Oklahoma City Thunder vs Phoenix Suns tip-off time


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NBA Playoffs
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Team news & squads

Form

Oklahoma City ThunderOKC
-Form

  • Oklahoma City Thunder

    119

    -

    84

    Phoenix Suns

    W

  • Oklahoma City Thunder

    103

    -

    135

    Phoenix Suns

    L

  • Denver Nuggets

    127

    -

    107

    Oklahoma City Thunder

    L

  • LA Clippers

    110

    -

    128

    Oklahoma City Thunder

    W

  • LA Lakers

    87

    -

    123

    Oklahoma City Thunder

    W

Phoenix SunsPHX
-Form

  • Oklahoma City Thunder

    119

    -

    84

    Phoenix Suns

    L

  • Phoenix Suns

    111

    -

    96

    Golden State Warriors

    W

  • Phoenix Suns

    110

    -

    114

    Portland Trail Blazers

    L

  • Oklahoma City Thunder

    103

    -

    135

    Phoenix Suns

    W

  • LA Lakers

    101

    -

    73

    Phoenix Suns

    L

Head-to-Head Record

Oklahoma City ThunderOKC

Last 5 matches

Phoenix SunsPHX

3

Wins

2

Wins

  • Oklahoma City Thunder

    119

    -

    84

    Phoenix Suns

  • Oklahoma City Thunder

    103

    -

    135

    Phoenix Suns

  • Phoenix Suns

    109

    -

    136

    Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Phoenix Suns

    108

    -

    105

    Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Oklahoma City Thunder

    138

    -

    89

    Phoenix Suns

601

Points scored

525
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