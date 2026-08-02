Wydad have closed a fresh chapter in their summer dealings, bringing back one of their most prominent former stars. Morocco's Yahya Attiyat Allah returns after a professional journey that took in several stops, most notably with Al-Ahly of Egypt. The move is aimed at bolstering the squad before the new season kicks off.

The club confirmed the official signing of the Morocco international on Sunday evening, part of their preparations for the 2026-2027 campaign.

An official statement revealed the player has put pen to paper on a one-year contract. The deal reflects the management's policy of reinforcing the squad with players who bring technical and physical experience, boosting Wydad's competitiveness for the season ahead.

Wydad are counting on Attiyat Allah's vast experience to strengthen the left-back position. They are drawing on the successes he delivered in the club's shirt during his previous spell, as well as his standout performances for the Morocco national team across various competitions.

Management hope the player will prove a strong addition, given how well he knows the Wydad environment and his experience in domestic and continental football.

Attiyat Allah had left Wydad to take on a professional experience with Russian club Sochi, before later moving to Al-Ahly of Egypt for a new chapter in his career. He has now decided to return to the club that witnessed the most prominent stages of his brilliance and the rise of his stardom.

The homecoming fits Wydad's policy of bringing back players who have previously worn the shirt. During the current transfer window the club have already signed Yahya Jabrane and Ayman El Hassouni, part of a plan to build a team capable of competing strongly next season.