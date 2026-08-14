Officially: Vlahovic follows in Salah's footsteps

Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic has found a new club this summer, joining on a free transfer after his Juventus contract expired.

Besiktas confirmed the signing until the end of the 2028-2029 season. Vlahovic leaves Turin after four seasons in a Juventus shirt.

Egyptian star Mohamed Salah has also made the switch to the Turkish league this summer, arriving at Trabzonspor as a free agent.

Last Wednesday, the Turkish club revealed they had opened talks with the Serbian. They wrapped up the deal yesterday, Thursday, with the contract signed. Vlahovic's unveiling takes place today, Friday, at exactly 19:00 local time at the Tupras Stadium, with fans packing the lower stands.

Besiktas said in an official statement: "Regarding the transfer of the professional footballer Dusan Vlahovic, a three-year contract has been signed with the player, effective from the 2026-2027 season and until the end of the 2028-2029 season. The player will receive a guaranteed sum of 7.5 million euros for each football season."

The 26-year-old joined Juventus in January 2022 from Fiorentina for 80 million euros, having established himself as one of the most prominent strikers in Italian football.