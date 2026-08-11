Saudi club Al-Riyadh have announced the signing of Mahmoud Hassan "Trezeguet", the former Al-Ahly of Egypt player, on a free transfer, starting from the new 2026-2027 season.

The capital club confirmed the deal on Tuesday with a video posted to their official account on "X", captioned: "From the land of Kinana.. to the school of Al-Wusta".

Trezeguet had terminated his contract by mutual consent with Egypt's Al-Ahly, just one season after returning to his childhood club.

Across that campaign, the 31-year-old played 32 matches in all competitions, scored 18 goals and provided one assist. He won no silverware.

He also featured for the Egyptian national team at the 2026 World Cup, where he scored a goal and set up another.

Now the winger sets up camp in the Saudi Roshn League, after a long career that took him through several leagues, most notably in England, Turkey and Belgium.

His clubs along the way include Aston Villa, Anderlecht, Trabzonspor, which currently includes Mohamed Salah, and Al-Rayyan of Qatar.

Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiah" had earlier reported that Al-Riyadh's management received the Professional League Association's approval to complete the deal, after the club met the registration requirements.

That step followed the club receiving its "financial competence" certificate last Thursday, having satisfied all the conditions set by the association.

Al-Riyadh finished last season 15th in the Roshn League, the first spot clear of relegation to the Yelo League, and want to climb the table this time around.

They open their Roshn League campaign against Al-Ettifaq next Friday.