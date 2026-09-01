Officially: Torino announce an Arab signing

Italian club Torino announced on Tuesday the official signing of Algeria's Rafik Belghali from Hellas Verona in a permanent transfer.

The club confirmed in an official statement that they had acquired the sporting rights to Belghali from Hellas Verona on a permanent basis.

Born in the Belgian city of Leuven on 7 June 2002, Belghali began his career in the youth sectors of Sint-Truiden, Eindhoven, Lierse, Zulte Waregem and Lommel. He broke into the Lommel first team in 2021.

He racked up 48 matches for Lommel across the Challenger Pro League, the second division, and the Belgian Cup, scoring seven goals and providing three assists.

A move to Mechelen followed in the summer of 2023. There, he made 50 appearances in the Belgian Pro League, the play-offs and the Belgian Cup, scoring three goals and setting up three more.

Belghali joined Hellas Verona for the 2025-2026 season. He made his Serie A debut on 25 August 2025, away to Udinese.

In all, he played 26 matches for Hellas Verona, scoring twice.

The defender has also featured in 17 matches for the Algeria national team, scoring two goals. He was part of the squad at the 2026 World Cup, playing all four of his side's matches and netting against Austria.



You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums