Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed the signing of Belgian striker Mika Godts from Ajax Amsterdam. The forward becomes the club's third attacking reinforcement of the summer and their fifth arrival overall, handing Luis Enrique more options before the new season kicks off.

In an official statement, PSG said Godts had put pen to paper on a deal running until 2031 and would wear the number 22 shirt. The French champions struck an agreement with Ajax worth 55 million euros: 45 million as a fixed fee plus 10 million in additional incentives.

Getting the deal over the line took tough negotiations. Ajax turned down an opening bid of 45 million euros, 40 million fixed and 5 million in bonuses, then rejected a second offer that pushed past the 50 million euro mark including incentives. It was the third attempt that finally landed an agreement to satisfy both parties.

The Dutch side had held out for 60 million euros before settling on 55 million. Godts's eagerness to join PSG proved crucial in speeding things along.

At 21, the Belgian arrives as a promising attacking talent for the European champions. He can fill more than one role across the front line, particularly out wide, and favours the left despite being right-footed. That profile makes him a natural fit for the roles once occupied by Georgia's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

His switch to Paris follows a standout campaign in Amsterdam. Godts played 32 matches in the Dutch league, scoring 17 goals and setting up 12 more, and he opened the new season with a goal in the first leg of the Europa League third qualifying round against Shelbourne.

On the international stage, Godts has earned two caps for Belgium. He missed out on the squad for the last World Cup, and now gets a fresh chance to prove himself at the highest level in Europe.