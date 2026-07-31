Officially: Saudi federation offloads a new star

Genoa have confirmed the signing of Albania's Mario Mitaj from Al-Ittihad in this summer's transfer window. The full-back returns to European football after just a single season in the Roshn League.

Mitaj joins on a one-season loan, with a clause handing Genoa the option to buy him permanently once the deal expires, should the coaching staff be convinced by his level.

The move followed negotiations between the two clubs. Genoa wanted to strengthen their left flank with an internationally experienced player, and Al-Ittihad sanctioned the exit as part of a squad rebuild before the new campaign.

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Having arrived at Al-Ittihad in the summer of 2024 from Russia's Lokomotiv Moscow, Mitaj won a league and King's Cup double in his first season.

The Albanian now hopes to rediscover his form in Serie A and force his way into regular action, keeping his place in the national team over the months ahead.

Mitaj is expected to link up with Genoa's squad in the coming hours as he prepares for his first steps with the club before the new season kicks off.