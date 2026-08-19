Officially: Omar Fayed leads a new Egyptian adventure in Italy

Egyptian international defender Omar Fayed has opened a new chapter in his career. Italian club Frosinone have officially announced his signing from Turkey's Fenerbahce during the ongoing summer transfer window.

The Italian club confirmed the deal in an official statement: "The club announces that it has reached an agreement with Fenerbahce to sign the player Omar Fayed Abdel Wahab El-Rakhawy, with the defender, born in 2003, joining the club on a permanent contract running for four years."

Fenerbahce bade farewell to their young defender with a brief statement of their own: "An agreement has been reached with Frosinone Calcio for the permanent transfer of Omar Fayed, who joined our first team in 2023. We wish him luck and success in the next stage of his career."

Fayed has been on the move plenty since joining Fenerbahce. He took in loan spells with Serbia's Novi Pazar, Belgium's Beerschot and Portugal's Arouca, before returning to Turkey at the start of the current season.

Now the 23-year-old is preparing for his first taste of Italian football, pulling on the shirt of a Frosinone side who have recently returned to the top flight, Serie A.

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Fayed flew into Rome last Friday, sailed through his routine medical, then signed his transfer contracts with Frosinone straight afterwards.

Plenty of Egyptian players have left their mark on Calcio down the years. Mohamed Salah leads the way, turning out for Fiorentina and then Roma between 2015 and 2017, while before him Hazem Emam blazed a trail as one of the first Egyptians in Italy when he joined Udinese in the late 1990s.

Ahmed Hossam "Mido" also had a short stint with Roma in 2004. Hani Saeed played for Bari, and Ahmed Hegazi moved to Fiorentina in 2012.