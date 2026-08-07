AC Milan have parted ways with Algerian midfielder Ismael Bennacer, terminating his contract by mutual consent.

The Rossoneri confirmed the news in a statement on their official website, saying they had reached an agreement with the midfielder to end his deal by mutual consent.

They signed off by wishing the player luck and success in the next chapter of his career.

Bennacer joined Milan in the summer of 2019 from Empoli for 16 million euros, going on to win the Serie A title and the domestic Super Cup with the club.

Loan spells at Marseille and Dinamo Zagreb followed over the past two seasons.

According to transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano, Bennacer is now set to join Qatari side Al-Gharafa in the current summer window.

