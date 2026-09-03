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Officially: Martinelli completes the terrifying trio at Saudi side Al-Hilal

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"The Leader" continues its strong signings

Saudi club Al-Hilal have announced the signing of Brazilian winger Gabriel Martinelli from Arsenal, making him their third foreign signing during the current summer transfer window.

Al-Hilal confirmed the capture of Martinelli on their official website. The deal runs for four years, tying him to the club until 2030.

The announcement arrived 48 hours after Martinelli touched down in Riyadh on Tuesday, with all terms of the move already agreed.

Al-Hilal kept the financial details private, though earlier press reports put the fee at more than 65 million euros including add-ons.

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The club also thanked owner Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal, who footed the bill for the deal just as he had for their earlier foreign arrivals this summer.

Martinelli will join training on Thursday, gearing up for the Riyadh derby against Al-Shabab on Friday at the SHG Arena in the capital.

He becomes Al-Hilal's third foreign signing of the window, all three plucked from the English Premier League. Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville arrived from West Ham and English striker Ollie Watkins came in from Aston Villa.

The trio should give Al-Hilal a fearsome attacking edge. Summerville and Watkins have already delivered, each scoring in Tuesday's 3-0 Clasico thrashing of Al-Ahli.

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