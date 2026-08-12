Officially: Lukaku to the Turkish league for a modest fee

Turkish club Fenerbahce have officially announced the signing of Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku from Italy's Napoli, as they seek to reclaim domestic titles.

Fenerbahce kept the financial details under wraps, but French transfer-market specialists "Foot Mercato" put the deal at around just 6 million euros, a figure that could rise through incentives and bonuses.

Lukaku, aged 33, leaves Napoli permanently after two seasons that brought him an Italian league title. Now he heads for a fresh challenge in the Turkish league through the gateway of Fenerbahce.

Lukaku a new piece in Fenerbahce's huge project

His arrival slots into Fenerbahce's drive to build a side capable of competing fiercely for silverware, and it follows a summer of eye-catching business.

High-profile names have poured in this summer. Mason Greenwood, Nathan Ake and Vedat Muriqi, who competes with Lukaku for the centre-forward role, join a squad already boasting Marco Asensio, Sedki Cherif, Kerem Akturkoglu, Mattéo Guendouzi, N'Golo Kante, Fred and Talisca.

The reinforcements didn't stop up front. Fenerbahce shored up the back line with Milan Skriniar, Nelson Semedo and Diego Carlos, while goalkeeper Ederson brings vast experience to the ranks.

Big ambition to rival Galatasaray

Fenerbahce hope these signings can shift the balance of power in Turkish football after finishing last season second behind traditional rivals Galatasaray.

Lukaku's arrival, alongside this glut of prominent names, sends a clear message to their rivals. Fenerbahce are gearing up for the new campaign with a squad packed with stars, chasing far more than mere competition: they want titles and top spot on the Turkish scene.