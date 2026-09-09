Officially: Germany's rising star signs for Bayern Munich until 2030

Bayern Munich confirmed on Wednesday that one of their academy graduates has put pen to paper on a professional contract running until 30 June 2030, capping years of development in the Bavarian club's youth system.

The player is 19-year-old Tim Binder. He joined Bayern's academy in 2019, arriving from Augsburg at the age of 12, and has since climbed through every youth category.

Comfortable in attack, whether out wide or through the middle, Binder plays for Germany's under-19 side and has four caps to his name.

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Binder featured with the first team under Vincent Kompany during the recent preparation period, impressing the coaching staff while also turning out for the reserve side in the regional league.

He is currently working his way back to fitness after tearing the fibres of his right hamstring, according to Bayern Munich's official website.

Sporting director Christoph Freund said: "Tim has very great potential. He is fast, strong at dribbling, and has an excellent character. He proved his talent recently during preparation with the professionals... He came to us young, and developed continuously in the youth teams. We are happy to continue the journey with him at Bayern."

Rival clubs had lined up to take Binder on loan this summer. Bayern, though, offered him a clear route into the first team, and that persuaded the player to stay with the German champions.

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