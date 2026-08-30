Officially: Argentina star joins Chelsea

One of Argentina's stars has moved to Chelsea during the ongoing summer transfer window.

Chelsea have announced the signing of Argentine international Emiliano Martinez, the Aston Villa goalkeeper, in a new deal for the London club.

The Blues could barely hide their delight at landing Martinez, who won the World Cup with Argentina in 2022.

He has signed a three-year contract at Stamford Bridge, aged 33.

Martinez said: "I am extremely happy to be at this club. Moving to Chelsea, for me and my family, was an easy decision, and I am very happy, and I can't wait to get to work.

He added: "I want to achieve success here. I am someone who wants to win in everything I do, and I want to bring that desire to this club, because it is a club that wins titles, and so I think there is a good fit.

He continued: "I play with all my passion and with my heart. I will give 100% in every match and every training session, in order to make the club, my teammates and the fans proud".





The goalkeeper started out in Independiente's youth ranks, then joined Arsenal in August 2010 at the age of 17.

Several loan spells followed as he built up first-team experience. He finally broke through as a regular for Arsenal in 2019-2020, starting the last 11 matches and winning the FA Cup.

A Community Shield followed at the start of the next campaign, before he moved to Aston Villa in September 2020.

At Villa Park he grew into one of the best goalkeepers in the world, racking up 256 appearances across six seasons and lifting the Europa League in May.

June 2021 brought his first cap for Argentina. He has been the national side's first choice ever since, winning 67 caps.

Two Copa America titles followed, in 2021 and 2024, either side of that World Cup triumph in 2022.

Those successes earned Martinez the Yashin Trophy, awarded to the world's best goalkeeper, at both the 2023 and 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremonies.



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