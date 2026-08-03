Officially: Arbeloa snatches Real Madrid's gem

Starved of first-team minutes at Real Madrid, young Spanish talent Cesar Palacios went hunting for a fresh start. He has found one in the Premier League, walking through the Fulham door.

Fulham have signed the attacking midfielder from Real Madrid on a deal running until June 2031, with the option of a further year. The club kept the fee under wraps and confirmed Palacios will wear the number 8 shirt.

"I feel very happy to be here," Palacios said after joining the London club. "I think it is the perfect step in my career, the club has shown great confidence in me, and I will repay it on the pitch."

Tony Khan, Fulham's vice-chairman, welcomed the deal and praised the player's creativity and work rate, backing him to become an important addition under manager Alvaro Arbeloa. The club, he said, have signed two young players they believe are part of Fulham's future, having also landed Real Madrid forward Gonzalo Garcia this evening.

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Real Madrid confirmed the agreement in a separate statement, thanking the player for the six years he spent at the club since arriving in 2020 from Numancia.

The Spanish club noted that Palacios won the domestic treble with the youth team in 2022-2023, lifting the league, the Copa del Rey and the Copa de Campeones. He also made his first-team debut last season. Real Madrid wished him and his family the best of luck in the next chapter.

His journey began at the Numancia academy. Palacios moved to Real Madrid at fifteen and climbed through the age groups until he reached the Castilla team.

Last season turned him into one of Castilla's standout performers under Alvaro Arbeloa. He was involved in 19 goals across 32 matches, scoring 15 and setting up four.

Arbeloa handed the player his first-team bow in his very first game as Real Madrid manager. Palacios went on to feature in seven matches for Los Merengues over the second half of the campaign.

He has also worn Spain colours up to under-20 level, having scored seven goals in 12 matches with the under-19s.

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