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Officially: Al-Diriyah signs former Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr goalkeeper

Transfers
Al Diriyah
Al Nassr FC
Al Ittihad
Saudi Pro League
A. Al Bukhari
Saudi Arabia

The newly promoted side to the Roshn League continues its strong signings.

Al-Diriyah, newly promoted to the Saudi Roshn League, have signed the former Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr goalkeeper during the current summer transfer window.

The club confirmed the move on their official "X" account, announcing the arrival of Saudi goalkeeper Amin Al-Bukhari on a free transfer after his contract with Al-Fateh expired.

Al-Diriyah turned to Al-Bukhari only after missing out on fellow Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais, who instead joined Al-Hilal.

His arrival makes Al-Bukhari the club's fourth summer recruit. He follows Saeed Al-Rubaie from Al-Akhdoud, Hattan Bahebri from Al-Kholood and Senegalese defender Clayton Dianidy from Greek side Aris Thessaloniki.

Al-Diriyah will become the seventh Saudi league club the 29-year-old has represented. He has previously turned out for Al-Ittihad, Al-Ain, Al-Ettifaq, Damac and Al-Fateh, as well as Al-Nassr, who kept him on their books between 2020 and 2025.

This marks Al-Diriyah's first appearance in the Saudi Roshn League. They earned promotion by beating Al-Ula in the play-off final of the Yelo First Division League.

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