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Hussein Hamdy

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Officially: Al-Ahly signs Moncef Bakrar

Transfers
M. Bakrar
Dinamo Zagreb
Al Ahly SC
Premier League
Algeria
Croatia
Egypt

Strong reinforcement

Al Ahly of Egypt completed the signing of Algeria's Moncef Bakrar on Tuesday, luring the forward from Dinamo Zagreb on a three-year deal.

The club confirmed the move in a statement on its official website: "Essam Serag El-Din, head of the contracts department, travelled to Croatia and completed all the financial and administrative procedures relating to the Bakrar deal, in coordination with Wael Gomaa, the football director."

Reports had put the cost of the deal at three million euros, with bonuses of a further 500,000 heading to the Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb.

Bakrar is not the only new face. Al Ahly had already snapped up Moroccan striker Sofiane Bendjedida from Maghreb de Fès on a three-year contract, while the Enppi duo Oktay Abdallah and Ali Mahmoud have signed on for five seasons.

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