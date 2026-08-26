Al Ahly of Egypt have officially settled the future of Imam Ashour, ending months of debate over where the midfielder would be playing after the 2026 World Cup.

Speculation had been mounting that Ashour would leave the Red Castle this summer, with clubs in Turkey and Saudi Arabia circling.

Instead, Al Ahly have shut the door on any exit. The club officially confirmed his new deal, tying him to the Red side until 2030.

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In an official statement published in the early hours of Wednesday morning, Al Ahly said: "Imam Ashour, the first team footballer, has extended his contract with the club until 2030. This came during a session that brought him together with Dr Essam Serag El-Din, head of the contracts sector, who finalised all administrative and financial procedures in full coordination with Captain Wael Gomaa, the football director."

The statement added: "During the session the player affirmed his complete gratitude to Al Ahly and its huge fanbase, and his desire to continue his career with the club during the coming years."

Attention now turns to the pitch. Al Ahly face Zed on Friday evening in their second Egyptian Premier League match, with Ashour having sat out the opener as the Red side beat El Sharkia Enppi 3-2.







