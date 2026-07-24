Officially: Al Ahly announce Barcelona clash for the Joan Gamper Trophy

Egyptian club Al Ahly have announced an agreement with Barcelona to face them in a friendly for the Joan Gamper Trophy.

Al Ahly confirmed the news in a statement across their social media accounts, revealing the friendly will take place on 19 August at the Spotify Camp Nou.

The deal followed a short visit to Spain by an official delegation from Al Ahly Football Company, made up of Ahmed Hossam Awad and Naira Ali, who put the final touches to the match.

According to Al Ahly, the move fits into the football company's push to strengthen the club's global presence and open new avenues of cooperation with Europe's biggest clubs and sporting institutions.

It comes on the back of Barcelona's deal to sign Al Ahly's young forward Hamza Abdelkarim permanently, having loaned him in the second half of last season.

The Joan Gamper Trophy is Barcelona's annual showcase, the occasion when they present their first team to supporters before the start of the new campaign.

First staged in 1966 with four teams, the tournament switched to a two-team format from the 1997 edition.

Al Ahly will make history as the first Arab and African side chosen to face Barcelona for the Joan Gamper Trophy. Every previous participant came from clubs in Europe, South America and North America.