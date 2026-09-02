An official statement on Wednesday revealed the new club of Moroccan star Azzedine Ounahi, who fielded more than one offer during the last summer transfer window.

Ounahi leaves Girona after a successful season with the Spanish club. Ajax chased his signature, but the midfielder will ultimately head back to Greece and, more importantly, to a club he knows well.

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This is a homecoming. Ounahi left Panathinaikos just a year ago.

The Greek club announced his return through a video posted on its social media accounts, with a message reading: "The magic is back".

A spell of brilliance with Girona now behind him, Ounahi returns to familiar surroundings. That will delight the club's fans, who voted him their best player of the 2024-2025 season.

Reports confirmed yesterday that the two clubs had struck a final verbal agreement over a loan with an obligation to buy for 25 million euros, paving the way for a four-year contract.

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To see off the Dutch competition and win over the "Atlas Lion", the Athens club did not hesitate. They tabled a hugely tempting financial package, handing him the highest salary in the entire squad at 2.7 million euros a year.







