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Abobakr El Mokadem

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Official statement reveals Azzedine Ounahi's new club

Transfers
Sporting Gijon vs Girona
Sporting Gijon
Girona
Segunda Division
Levadiakos vs Panetolikos
Levadiakos
Panetolikos
Super League
A. Ounahi
Spain
Greece
Morocco

He received several offers this summer

An official statement on Wednesday revealed the new club of Moroccan star Azzedine Ounahi, who fielded more than one offer during the last summer transfer window.

Ounahi leaves Girona after a successful season with the Spanish club. Ajax chased his signature, but the midfielder will ultimately head back to Greece and, more importantly, to a club he knows well.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums

 This is a homecoming. Ounahi left Panathinaikos just a year ago.

The Greek club announced his return through a video posted on its social media accounts, with a message reading: "The magic is back".

 A spell of brilliance with Girona now behind him, Ounahi returns to familiar surroundings. That will delight the club's fans, who voted him their best player of the 2024-2025 season.

Reports confirmed yesterday that the two clubs had struck a final verbal agreement over a loan with an obligation to buy for 25 million euros, paving the way for a four-year contract.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums

To see off the Dutch competition and win over the "Atlas Lion", the Athens club did not hesitate. They tabled a hugely tempting financial package, handing him the highest salary in the entire squad at 2.7 million euros a year.



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