Official statement: Barcelona to lose their star for several weeks

Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen has been dealt a fresh blow. A muscular injury to the rectus femoris of the left leg's quadriceps will keep him out of action in the coming weeks.

The club confirmed the news today, Sunday, releasing the official medical report on the Danish defender's injury. He sustained it yesterday, Saturday, at the Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, and will be absent for several weeks.

Christensen underwent various medical examinations this morning, and they confirmed a muscular injury to the rectus femoris of the left quadriceps.

According to Barcelona's statement, the player "will be absent during the coming weeks, with the development of his condition determining his readiness to return".

The 30-year-old had started against Sevilla, having also started against Racing, and he teed up Brazilian Raphinha for the opening goal against the Andalusian side.

He couldn't finish the match, though. The injury struck in the 58th minute during a challenge with Ruben Vargas.

Realising straight away that the problem in his left leg was serious, the Dane waved urgently for the medical staff. He was in no state to carry on.



He limped off and ended up in tears on the substitutes' bench at the Pizjuan, unable to believe his bad luck as yet another injury wrecked his rhythm.

Injuries have hounded Christensen's time at Barcelona. They have stopped him delivering what was expected of him and taken a toll both physically and mentally, even though he signed a new contract last July running until 2028.

During the 2025-2026 season, the defender missed 32 matches for Barcelona and his national team with a cruciate ligament tear, plus another 3 through pain in his leg muscles.

The 2024-2025 season told a similar story. An Achilles tendon problem ruled him out of 37 matches, and muscular pain cost him a further 16.

Now the rectus femoris injury has become the latest setback to keep Christensen away from Hansi Flick's side for several weeks.



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