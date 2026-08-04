Lionel Messi has donated 80,000 euros to support reconstruction efforts in the areas ravaged by the wildfires that swept through the Spanish capital, Madrid, over recent weeks.

Isabel Díaz Ayuso, president of the Madrid regional government, broke the news on her official social media accounts, thanking the Argentina captain for the gesture.

Ayuso said: "Leo Messi has donated 80,000 euros to rebuild the Sierra Oeste area in Madrid. I would like to thank him, and to tell him that the people of Madrid look forward to welcoming him soon and giving him the applause he deserves."



The donation lands as Spanish authorities press on with efforts to control the aftermath of the fires that struck the Sierra Oeste area. The flames finally entered a stage of control after nearly two weeks.

Even with the situation stabilising, emergency teams continue to monitor the perimeter and tackle hotspots, particularly around the San Juan reservoir, with 16 ground units of firefighters, forest firefighting teams and environmental guards involved.

Residents still cannot return to seven residential areas in the towns of Pelayos de la Presa and San Martín de Valdeiglesias. The roads leading to the San Juan reservoir and the Alberche beach remain closed, and the M-957 road stays shut until further notice.

Messi led Argentina to the runners-up spot at the 2026 World Cup, losing to Spain 1-0 after extra time.

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