Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
US Lecce v Juventus FC - Serie AGetty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah

Translated by

Official: Juventus fill their attacking void from the Premier League

Transfers
Juventus vs AC Milan
Juventus
AC Milan
Serie A
N. Woltemade
L. Spalletti
Italy
Germany

An important signing at Spalletti's request

Juventus have announced the signing of a new striker from the English Premier League, to strengthen the attacking options for Bianconeri manager Luciano Spalletti.

According to the Italian side's official website, Germany's Nick Woltemade has joined their ranks on loan from Newcastle United until 30 June 2027.

Juventus said in their statement: "Now, a new experience in Italy awaits Woltemade, and we cannot wait to see him in a Juventus shirt. Welcome to Juventus, Nick."

Woltemade came through the ranks at Werder Bremen before making his first-team debut in 2020.

Serie A
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV
AC Milan crest
AC Milan
MIL

He moved on loan to Elversberg for the 2022-2023 season. A remarkable campaign in the Bundesliga then earned him a switch to Stuttgart in the summer of 2024.

Read also: 840 million riyals: Al-Hilal's major deal officially completed

 Serie A free on stc tv for subscribers of Baity Fiber, Mafoter 4, Max, and Pro 4 and 5 packagesWatch now!

His spell with Stuttgart was genuinely brilliant. Woltemade scored 18 goals in 36 matches and helped the side win the German Cup, before earning a move to Newcastle United in 2025.

During his time with the Magpies, the German striker featured in 53 matches, scoring 11 goals and providing 6 assists.

The timing suits Juventus perfectly. The black-and-white side need to bolster their attack after Dusan Vlahovic left on a free transfer to Besiktas, with Jonathan David close to joining Atletico Madrid.

Read also: A sudden turnaround: El Aynaoui's move to Leipzig on the verge of collapse 

Read also: The highest in the team: a record salary brings Ounahi closer to his new club

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google