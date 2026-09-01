Juventus have announced the signing of a new striker from the English Premier League, to strengthen the attacking options for Bianconeri manager Luciano Spalletti.

According to the Italian side's official website, Germany's Nick Woltemade has joined their ranks on loan from Newcastle United until 30 June 2027.

Juventus said in their statement: "Now, a new experience in Italy awaits Woltemade, and we cannot wait to see him in a Juventus shirt. Welcome to Juventus, Nick."

Woltemade came through the ranks at Werder Bremen before making his first-team debut in 2020.

He moved on loan to Elversberg for the 2022-2023 season. A remarkable campaign in the Bundesliga then earned him a switch to Stuttgart in the summer of 2024.

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His spell with Stuttgart was genuinely brilliant. Woltemade scored 18 goals in 36 matches and helped the side win the German Cup, before earning a move to Newcastle United in 2025.

During his time with the Magpies, the German striker featured in 53 matches, scoring 11 goals and providing 6 assists.

The timing suits Juventus perfectly. The black-and-white side need to bolster their attack after Dusan Vlahovic left on a free transfer to Besiktas, with Jonathan David close to joining Atletico Madrid.

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