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FBL-FRA-SUPER CUP-LENS-PSGAFP
Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

Official decision from Paris Saint-Germain regarding Enrique's future

Luis Enrique
L. Beraldo
S. Mayulu
J. Neves
W. Pacho
F. Ruiz
Paris Saint-Germain
Ligue 1
Spain
Brazil
France
Portugal
Ecuador

There is no room for rumours

Paris Saint-Germain have sprung a surprise, announcing contract renewals for coach Luis Enrique and five of their players ahead of the Ligue 1 clash with Monaco. Lucas Beraldo, Senny Mayulu, Joao Neves, Willian Pacho and Fabian Ruiz have all put pen to paper.

The Spaniard's new deal ties him to the Parisian club until June 2030.

PSG seized the moment to send a message of support and unity to the squad after a poor start to the campaign at home. They lost the Super Cup and drew their opening two Ligue 1 matches.

Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
Slovan Bratislava crest
Slovan Bratislava
SLB

Recent seasons offer some comfort, though. The Parisians tend to hit their best form from January and February onwards.

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