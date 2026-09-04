Paris Saint-Germain have sprung a surprise, announcing contract renewals for coach Luis Enrique and five of their players ahead of the Ligue 1 clash with Monaco. Lucas Beraldo, Senny Mayulu, Joao Neves, Willian Pacho and Fabian Ruiz have all put pen to paper.

The Spaniard's new deal ties him to the Parisian club until June 2030.





PSG seized the moment to send a message of support and unity to the squad after a poor start to the campaign at home. They lost the Super Cup and drew their opening two Ligue 1 matches.

Recent seasons offer some comfort, though. The Parisians tend to hit their best form from January and February onwards.



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