Official: Brazil to meet Colombia in Miami

The Brasil Global Tour will resume post-Copa America in September at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida, USA on September 6

The Chevrolet Brasil Global Tour will return to USA in September with Miami set to host ’s first post-Copa America contest.

A Selecao will meet at the Hard Rock Stadium on September 6 in the first of another BGT double-header, with the second fixture to be announced at a later date.

Brazil first met Colombia at the South American Championship in January, 1945, when they ran out 2-0 winners thanks to goals from Jorginho, Heleno de Freitas and Jayme.

The two sides last met in September 2017 in World Cup Qualifying, playing out a 1-1 draw in Barranquilla as the five-time world champions raced into 2018.

Miami, we're coming back!

Brazil vs Colombia

September 6, 2019

Hard Rock Stadium pic.twitter.com/9xAUJKWVUz — Brasil Global Tour (@BGT_ENG) March 13, 2019

September’s clash in Miami will be a rematch of the 2014 Brasil Global Tour when Neymar struck to give them a 1-0 victory at the same stadium.

The Brasil Global Tour resumes this month as Brazil meet in on March 23 before facing on March 26 in Prague, in what will be their final tests before coach Tite announces his squad for this year's Copa America.

Brazil vs Colombia

Friday 6 September 2019

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, USA

Kick off 20:30 (EDT) / Local

Kick off 21:30 (BRT)

Saturday 7 September 2019

Kick off 00:30 (GMT)

Kick off 01:30 (BST)

