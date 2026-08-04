Barcelona have announced the departure of German goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen on a one-year loan.

Barca had pushed hard to offload Ter Stegen. His large salary and the loss of his place in the Catalan side's starting line-up made him surplus to requirements.

The club said, in a statement on their official website: "The club announces that it has reached an agreement with Ajax regarding the loan of its German goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen until 30 June 2027."

They added: "The German goalkeeper is preparing to embark on his second loan spell under coach Michel. Although his appearances were limited to just two matches during his time with Girona due to injury, the pair will be reunited at a club that has won four European cups and 36 league titles, alongside many other honours and achievements."

The statement continued: "Ter Stegen won the UEFA Champions League title with Barcelona in 2015, and also claimed 21 titles in the Catalan side's shirt, playing 423 matches with the club to become the eleventh most-capped player in official matches for Barcelona, and the second among foreign players in terms of appearances, behind only Lionel Messi."

Barca concluded: "Ter Stegen now hopes, during his spell with Ajax, to regain the outstanding level he displayed on numerous occasions during his time with Barcelona."