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Goal.com
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FBL-ESP-LIGA-ATLETICO MADRID-CELTA VIGOAFP
Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

Official: Atlético sign Barcelona and Arsenal target

Transfers
Atletico Madrid
Barcelona
Tottenham Hotspur
Arsenal
C. Romero
LaLiga
Premier League
Spain
England
Argentina

A standout deal

Atletico Madrid completed the signing of one of Europe's most sought-after defenders on Saturday.

In an official statement, the club confirmed the capture of Argentine defender Cristian Romero on a deal until the summer of 2031. He becomes their fourth signing of the window, and the man Diego Simeone had made his priority target to shore up the back line.

The fee sits at around 40 million euros: 33 million up front plus 7 million in add-ons. Romero said his goodbyes to the fans of his London club on Friday.

Atletico first chased the defender last summer, only for Tottenham Hotspur's financial demands to scupper the move.

Twelve months on, in an echo of the David Hancko saga in 2025, the Argentine walks into the Metropolitano determined to become a cornerstone of Simeone's project.

Simeone adds experience and genuine class to his squad, exactly what the Madrid side need to rebuild their defensive solidity.

Barcelona and Arsenal had both circled Romero before he opted for Atletico.

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