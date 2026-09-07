Official: Al-Ittihad sign veteran European star

Al-Ittihad club has announced a new signing during the summer transfer window, which officially closed in Saudi Arabia on Sunday evening.

Georginio Wijnaldum will continue his career in Saudi Arabia. It's now official: the former Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool midfielder has signed for Al-Ittihad, a free agent since leaving Al-Ettifaq this summer.

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At 35, the Dutch international has put pen to paper on a one-year deal with the Saudi club.

Al-Ittihad confirmed the move on their official social media accounts, posting a picture of Wijnaldum alongside the message: "The Dutchman Wijnaldum joins Al-Ittihad for one sporting season."

Wijnaldum may have left Al-Ettifaq at the start of the current season when his contract expired, but his previous spell in the Roshn League hands him a significant edge as he joins Al-Ittihad. He won't need long to adjust to the atmosphere of the competition or the nature of the rivalries, which could see him slot into the coaching staff's plans quickly.

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