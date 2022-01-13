Odegaard & Smith Rowe out as Arsenal suffer significant blow for Liverpool Carabao Cup clash

Arsenal’s pre-match preparations for the first leg of a Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Liverpool have been rocked by the news that key creative influences Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe will play no part in proceedings at Anfield.

GOAL has learned that Norway and England international playmakers will be absent from Mikel Arteta’s plans when the Gunners head to Merseyside looking to move one step closer to another major final and a shot at silverware.

It is understood that Granit Xhaka is in contention to figure, having formed part of a travelling squad, but north London heavyweights are already without Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny and Nicolas Pepe due to their involvement at the Africa Cup of Nations.

More to follow...