'I sh*t myself!' - John Obi Mikel reveals he tried to hide from Sir Alex Ferguson after backing out of Manchester United pre-contract to join Chelsea

John Obi Mikel confesses that he hid from Sir Alex Ferguson after reneging on a Manchester United pre-contract to join Chelsea.

WHAT HAPPENED: Speaking on The Debrief podcast, former Chelsea player John Obi Mikel shared an amusing anecdote about his decision to join Chelsea despite having a pre-contract agreement with Manchester United. After a game between Chelsea and Manchester United, Mikel found himself in a predicament when he encountered Ferguson. Overwhelmed by the situation, Mikel admitted to trying to hide from the legendary manager but ended up tripping on the stairs, creating an awkward moment between the two.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I was coming out the dressing room [after a Chelsea game at Old Trafford] and I just sh*t myself!" he said. "I tripped on the stairs and he looked at me and just walked out."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mikel's decision to join Chelsea despite a pre-contract agreement with Manchester United turned out to be a good one, as he went on to win two Premier League titles and the Champions League.

WHAT NEXT: Mikel retired from football in September 2022 after a trophy-laden career.