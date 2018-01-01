NYCFC midfielder Lewis handed first USMNT call-up

The 21-year-old was added to the roster for Gregg Berhalter's first training camp as manager

midfielder Jonathan Lewis has been added to the roster for the U.S. national team's January camp.

Lewis, 21, has earned his first senior call-up after previously representing the U.S. at the Under-20 level.

The midfielder will form part of Gregg Berhalter's first roster, after the former boss was named manager in early December.

Berhalter will have 28 players report to camp on Jan. 8, ahead of his first two matches in charge.

The U.S. will take on on Jan. 27 at State Farm Stadium near Phoenix, before they face on Feb. 2 at Avaya Stadium in San Jose, Calif.

Lewis has featured sparingly for NYCFC since being selected third overall in the 2017 SuperDraft.

The University of Akron product has made 25 total appearances over two MLS seasons, making just four total starts.

Lewis spent five games on loan in the USL with Louisville City in 2018.

USMNT roster (club; caps/goals)

GOALKEEPERS (4) - Alex Bono ( /CAN; 1/0), Sean Johnson (New York City FC; 5/0), Tyler Miller (LAFC; 0/0), Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew SC; 6/0)

DEFENDERS (10) - Reggie Cannon ( ; 2/0), Greg Garza (FC Cincinnati; 10/0), Justen Glad ( ; 0/0), Nick Lima ( ; 0/0), Aaron Long ( ; 2/0), Daniel Lovitz ( /CAN; 0/0), Mark McKenzie ( ; 0/0), Keegan Rosenberry ( ; 0/0), Auston Trusty (Philadelphia Union; 0/0), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC; 4/1)

MIDFIELDERS (11) - Kellyn Acosta ( ; 23/2), Paul Arriola ( ; 17/2), Corey Baird (Real Salt Lake; 0/0), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC/CAN; 142/17), Russell Canouse (D.C. United; 0/0), Marky Delgado (Toronto FC/CAN; 6/0), Jonathan Lewis (New York City FC; 0/0), Sebastian Lletget ( ; 5/1), Djordje Mihailovic ( ; 0/0), Cristian Roldan ( FC; 5/0), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew SC; 11/0)

FORWARDS (3) - Jeremy Ebobisse ( , 0/0), Christian Ramirez (LAFC; 0/0), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew SC; 40/6)